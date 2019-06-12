Independent report

ACMD report: Custody-community transitions

Report from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) on how to reduce drug-related harms that occur when people move between custody and the community.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs

Details

This report from the ACMD provides advice on how to reduce drug-related harms that occur when people move between custody and the community. It seeks to answer 3 questions.

  1. What are the drug-related harms and benefits associated with transitions between custody and the community?
  2. What are the most important existing recommendations in this area, and to what extent have they been implemented?
  3. Is there a need for new or adapted recommendations?
