Independent report
ACMD report: Custody-community transitions
Report from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) on how to reduce drug-related harms that occur when people move between custody and the community.
Documents
Details
This report from the ACMD provides advice on how to reduce drug-related harms that occur when people move between custody and the community. It seeks to answer 3 questions.
- What are the drug-related harms and benefits associated with transitions between custody and the community?
- What are the most important existing recommendations in this area, and to what extent have they been implemented?
- Is there a need for new or adapted recommendations?
Published 12 June 2019