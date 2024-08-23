Guidance

Abortion statistics: protocol for the release of personal data

How to apply for the release of and use confidential abortion data for scientific research purposes.

Department of Health and Social Care
23 August 2024

Applies to England and Wales

Protocol for the release of confidential abortions data for research purposes

Confidentiality declaration and non-disclosure agreement form

Confidentiality declaration and non-disclosure agreement form

The Department of Health and Social Care has a statutory obligation to ensure that all abortion statistics for England and Wales do not contain patient-identifiable data that relates to a living individual.

However, under the Abortion Regulations 1991, patient-level data may be released in a controlled manner “for the purposes of bona fide scientific research”.

This guidance sets out:

  • the grounds for releasing this personal data
  • how researchers can apply for the release of abortion data using the form supplied
  • how the data should be used, managed and stored

Published 23 August 2024

