Abortion statistics: protocol for the release of personal data
How to apply for the release of and use confidential abortion data for scientific research purposes.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care has a statutory obligation to ensure that all abortion statistics for England and Wales do not contain patient-identifiable data that relates to a living individual.
However, under the Abortion Regulations 1991, patient-level data may be released in a controlled manner “for the purposes of bona fide scientific research”.
This guidance sets out:
- the grounds for releasing this personal data
- how researchers can apply for the release of abortion data using the form supplied
- how the data should be used, managed and stored