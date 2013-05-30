Abortion notification forms for England and Wales

Under the terms of the Abortion Act 1967, as amended by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990, only a registered practitioner can terminate a pregnancy.

Practitioners taking responsibility for the procedure must fill in the notification forms on this page.

Grounds for carrying out an abortion

Form HSA1 and Form HSA2 are paper forms. Form HSA1 is for practitioners to certify their opinion on the grounds for an abortion. Form HSA2 is for emergency abortions.

Informing the Chief Medical Officer ( CMO ) of an abortion

Practitioners must notify the CMO of an abortion using form HSA4. You can:

order copies of HSA4 by calling 0300 123 1002

fill in the form online

To fill in the form online, you’ll need a password from the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ):

email: HSA4@dhsc.gov.uk

telephone: 020 7210 6318

As abortion is an emotive subject, and to reduce risk to our staff, we do not give a named contact.

Guidance on filling in the forms

This page also contains guidance for filling in each of the forms.

Abortion statistics