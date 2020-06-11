Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2019
Statistics and commentary on abortions carried out in 2019.
This report sets out and comments on abortion statistics in England and Wales for 2019.
The statistics are obtained from the abortion notification forms returned to the chief medical officers of England and Wales.
Published 11 June 2020
Last updated 11 June 2020 + show all updates
Replaced the attachment 'Abortion statistics 2019: data tables' with a corrected version.
First published.