Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2019

Statistics and commentary on abortions carried out in 2019.

Published 11 June 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2019

Abortion statistics for England and Wales: guide to 2019 statistics

Abortion statistics 2019: data tables

This report sets out and comments on abortion statistics in England and Wales for 2019.

The statistics are obtained from the abortion notification forms returned to the chief medical officers of England and Wales.

Last updated 11 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Replaced the attachment 'Abortion statistics 2019: data tables' with a corrected version.

  2. First published.