50,000 Nurses Programme: delivery update
Sets out progress on the 50,000 nurses manifesto commitment, and how the target will be achieved.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
In 2019, the government committed to increasing the numbers of registered nurses in the NHS in England by 50,000 by the end of the Parliament. This update sets out more detail about the programme, including progress made so far and what the plans are to meet this target.
This publication is also the response to a request from the Public Accounts Committee to provide more information about how the manifesto commitment will be achieved.