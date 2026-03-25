2025 to 2026 revised financial directions to NHS England
The government's financial directions to NHS England set out its revised budgets for 2025 to 2026.
Applies to England
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The government’s financial directions to NHS England confirm how its budget is broken down for the year ahead.
These revised directions replace the 2025 to 2026 financial directions to NHS England made on 31 March 2025, which are now revoked.
Road to recovery: the government’s 2025 mandate to NHS England sets out the objectives it should seek to achieve. This mandate will apply from 30 January 2025, until it is replaced.