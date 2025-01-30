Road to recovery: the government's 2025 mandate to NHS England
The government’s mandate to NHS England sets out the objectives they should seek to achieve.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This mandate will apply from 30 January 2025, until it is replaced.
Financial directions provide further details on how NHS England’s budget is broken down each financial year. See the 2024 to 2025 financial directions to NHS England.