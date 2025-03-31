2024 to 2025 revised financial directions to NHS England
The government's financial directions to NHS England set out its revised budgets for 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
The government’s financial directions to NHS England confirm how its budget is broken down for the year ahead.
These revised directions replace the 2024 to 2025 financial directions to NHS England made on 26 March 2024, which are now revoked.
Road to recovery: the government’s 2025 mandate to NHS England sets out the objectives it should seek to achieve. This mandate will apply from 30 January 2025, until it is replaced.