Policy paper

2024 to 2025 revised financial directions to NHS England

The government's financial directions to NHS England set out its revised budgets for 2024 to 2025.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 March 2025

Applies to England

Documents

2024 to 2025 revised financial directions to NHS England

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5561-3

Unnumbered act paper

HTML

Order a copy

2024 to 2025 revised financial directions to NHS England (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5561-3

Unnumbered act paper

PDF, 250 KB, 27 pages

Order a copy

2024 to 2025 revised financial directions to NHS England (print ready)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5561-3

Unnumbered act paper

PDF, 281 KB, 27 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The government’s financial directions to NHS England confirm how its budget is broken down for the year ahead.

These revised directions replace the 2024 to 2025 financial directions to NHS England made on 26 March 2024, which are now revoked.

Road to recovery: the government’s 2025 mandate to NHS England sets out the objectives it should seek to achieve. This mandate will apply from 30 January 2025, until it is replaced.

Updates to this page

Published 31 March 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content