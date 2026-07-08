10 Year Capital Plan for Health and Social Care
Details the government’s plan for capital investment to transform healthcare infrastructure over the next decade.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This plan sets out how capital investment over the next decade will improve and modernise healthcare infrastructure, in line with the ambitions set out in the 10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future.
At its core, it outlines how capital investment will enable the 3 shifts of hospital to community, analogue to digital and sickness to prevention, as well as support wider government missions.
It is aimed at those with a responsibility for delivering healthcare capital schemes such as NHS providers, integrated care boards and the Department of Health and Social Care’s arm’s length bodies.