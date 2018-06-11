10 Downing Street privacy notice for children

The law requires us to tell everyone who contacts the Prime Minister’s Office, or sends a gift(s), how we handle the personal information that they provide to us. By personal information, we mean things like your name, address and phone number. Keeping these details helps us manage the large quantities of letters, emails, phone calls and gifts that we receive on a daily basis but it is important that you know what we do with this information.

If you want to better understand this, it would be sensible to speak with a parent, guardian or teacher. You can also request information directly from the Prime Minister’s Office if you want to know more.