Yellow Label Service moratorium

A moratorium has been put in place on new technical and applied qualifications entering the performance tables. This will remain until at least 2020 whilst a qualifications review takes place.

The review may lead to significant changes in the qualifications offered by awarding bodies to students. It may also be the case that some qualifications continue to be offered, but are no longer funded by the Department for Education, in which case it would not be appropriate for them to be covered by the Yellow Label Service contract.

Given the uncertainty about future changes to the system, a moratorium has been imposed on including new technical and applied qualifications in the Yellow Label Service until the moratorium ends.

This moratorium does not apply to GCSE, GCE and Functional Skills qualifications, which will still be considered as normal.