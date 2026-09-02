‘Working alongside Europe is the key to driving a stronger Britain’- Burnham

Prime Minister Andy Burnham to host French President Emmanuel Macron in Downing Street today to discuss shared challenges, including small boats crossings

New French surge teams deployed to tackle Western launches and ‘mega dinghies’ as UK-France partnership supported by nearly 1050 French officers helps deliver lowest summer for arrivals since 2020

Leaders are also expected to discuss how Europe can step up support for Ukraine going into the winter, drive forward efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz and deepen UK-EU relations

The Prime Minister will host President Macron in Downing Street today to discuss shared challenges facing both countries, including tackling small boats crossings, strengthening European defence and boosting both nations’ economies.

This summer, the UK saw the lowest number of small boat arrivals since 2020.

But despite the recent success, the Prime Minister is clear that the government will not stop bearing down on the criminal gangs facilitating the dangerous crossings.

In a move to bolster French policing and tackle the emerging use of ‘mega dinghies’, the UK and France are deploying additional officers, including:

In the coming weeks, a surge team of 45 officers is being deployed to Western beaches in France to tackle launches from further along the coast and new ‘mega dinghy’ launches, nearly tripling French resource in the area

A specialist French intelligence and judicial unit has expanded from 18 to 30 officers, helping to identify, disrupt and prosecute people-smuggling networks

A new specialist unit of 75 officers dedicated to tackling small boat crossings is now active in Northern France, taking the total number of officers to nearly 1050

This follows the deployment of a specialist public order unit earlier this summer, with 50 police officers specially trained in the use of crowd control tactics and equipment to deal with hostile crowds and violent tactics.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

The progress we have seen this summer shows what can be achieved when the UK and France work together. But I am clear that we cannot be complacent. Smuggling gangs are constantly adapting their tactics, and the UK and France need to respond quickly and stay one step ahead of the criminals facilitating the dangerous crossings. The small boats crisis is a shared European challenge, and no country can solve it alone. Working with France and our international partners, we will restore order and control to our borders and prevent smugglers exploiting vulnerable migrants.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

We are boosting officer numbers to record highs to crack down on small boat launches and the gangs behind them. This work is bearing fruit. Over 48,000 crossing attempts have been prevented, small boat crossing numbers are down and removals of those here illegally are at record levels. But we are not complacent and we must be relentless. We will continue efforts on all fronts to tackle these illegal and dangerous crossings.

As well as stopping small boat crossings, the Prime Minister will raise other challenges the two nations and European allies face.

Ukraine is expected to be high up the agenda, following the Prime Minister’s visit last week and the two leaders co-chairing their first Coalition of the Willing meeting together.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring stability in the Middle East is also expected to feature in discussions.

The Prime Minister is also expected to set out how working with Europe is key to boosting the British economy. He is expected to continue to push for greater cooperation with Europe to support British businesses and drive growth in every postcode in the UK.