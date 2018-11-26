Women’s Business Council celebrates five years of world-leading collaboration between business and government

Today (26 November) the government-backed Women’s Business Council (WBC) launched its ’Five years on’ report on progress in business and society for women.

The report sets out that over the past five years:

Women’s salaries have increased by 11.2% compared to a 9.5% increase for men

There has been an 11.4% increase in the number of entries to STEM A-Levels by girls since 2013, with 11,000 more women entering STEM A-levels

35.5% of managerial roles are now filled by women

More than 30% of FTSE 100 board positions are occupied by women, compared to 20% in 2013

There are more women in employment: 15.2 million women (aged 16+). This is an increase from 68% in 2014 to 71% in 2018

The gender pay gap has fallen from 19.7% in 2013 to 17.9% in 2018

The Women’s Business Council (WBC) is an independent business-led initiative, set up by now Prime Minister Theresa May in 2012, and backed by the Government Equalities Office.

It produced its first report a year later structured around five key themes: raising girls’ aspirations to consider careers in STEM roles; improving the talent pipeline from the classroom to the boardroom; opening up opportunities for older working women; increasing the number of female entrepreneurs; and, engaging more male business leaders.

After that first report, the WBC’s work was extended to oversee progress against its recommendations for business.

Minister for Equalities Baroness Williams said:

“Today’s report highlights just how far we have come over the last five years, with the government’s introduction of 30 free childcare hours, opportunities for Shared Parental Leave, flexible working and mandatory gender pay reporting, really shaping the face of the modern workplace across the UK.

“The Women’s Business Council has been at the forefront of promoting change, showcasing those companies that are breaking down barriers to support women’s progression within the workplace. This is good news for business and good news for women.”

Chair of the Women’s Business Council Dame Cilla Snowball DBE said:

“We are delighted to see the publication of our latest annual progress report, shining a spotlight on our work to maximise women’s contribution to the economy.

“The Women’s Business Council has always understood that organisations and sectors face their own unique challenges when tackling the issues around the gender pay gap.

“We have advocated from the very start that organisations can learn from each other on best practice and measures that have been effective – to ensure their own actions to close these gaps are targeted, evidence-based and integrated.

“We hope the changes we have witnessed over the past five years have started to level the playing field within the workplace for women and men and that they will accelerate in future.”

The report was launched at the WBC’s Annual Awards ceremony at Guildhall’s Livery Hall in the City of London, celebrating leaders in business and society who have pioneered gender equality within the five core work areas of the WBC.

WBC 2018 Award Winners include:

Starting Out: Dr Karen Sutherland, Astrazeneca

Getting On: Clare Frances, Willmott Dixon

Staying On: Professor Jo Brewis, Open University

Men as Change Agents (MACA) for Gender Equality: Ivan Menezes, CEO for Diageo and Conrad Langworthy, Sky

Enterprise: Check Warner, Founder of Diversity VC

Returners – a new award for 2018: Karen Mattison, Timewise

For the first year a returners award will also be given, recognising Karen Mattison from Timewise, for her work in supporting women and men who have had a career break to accommodate caring responsibilities, to return to the workplace.

