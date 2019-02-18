Whitehall loses one of its best and brightest - Charles Farr

Charles Farr, one of Whitehall’s most influential figures in UK national security, has died following a period of illness. He passed away on Friday afternoon.

Throughout his time in government, Charles Farr held a variety of senior posts and played an integral role in protecting the UK and its citizens from acute threats.

In his most recent position as Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, he was responsible for the coordination of inter-departmental security intelligence assessments and was a trusted adviser to senior ministers.

Prior to this, he was Director General of the Office for Security and Counter Terrorism at the Home Office, from 2007-2015, where he delivered cross-government strategies and institutional reforms to combat terrorism and organised crime.

Charles’s contributions have been recognised on a number of occasions by the Queen, who approved a Knighthood for him before he died.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, said:

Charles was an outstanding public servant who dedicated his life to national security. As Home Secretary and Prime Minister, I valued his commitment, expertise and advice enormously. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all of those who worked with him.

Cabinet Secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, said:

Charles and I worked together over many years and his rigorous judgement, penetrating analysis and natural authority will truly be missed. He dedicated his entire career to keeping our citizens safe and the country secure, and the nation owes him a huge debt. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Lidington, said:

Charles was committed to making this country a better and safer place, and I feel a great sense of gratitude for the tireless efforts he made throughout his career. Government has lost a true asset and those who worked with him have lost a mentor and a friend.

Notes to editors

A new Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee will be announced in due course. In the interim, his position will be overseen by Sir Simon Gass, a career diplomat and currently Commandant of the Royal College of Defence Studies.