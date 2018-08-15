IPA appoints new Director of Operations

Today, (15 August) Government continues to build a world-class project delivery system with a new Director of Operations joining the the IPA.

Alison Baptiste will start her role from early October, leading the team which provides support and assurance to government departments with projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP).

With over 20 years experience of leading and delivering a wide variety of complex major projects at the Environment Agency, Alison Baptiste will now oversee the continuously evolving portfolio of the government’s most complex and high risk projects.

The IPA supports the delivery of government projects by helping to set them up for success, building delivery capability in departments and managing more than 200 independent assurance reviews of projects each year.

Tony Meggs, IPA Chief Executive, said

“The UK has developed a world-class cadre of project delivery professionals at the most senior levels and it is my pleasure to welcome one of them into the IPA. Alison has a wealth of experience and I have no doubt that she will have an immediate and lasting impact on the IPA and the delivery of projects in government.”

Alison Baptiste, Director of Operations, IPA said

“This is a challenging but extremely exciting time for project delivery in government. The portfolio of projects to improve public services is wide ranging and ambitious. I look forward to being at the heart of this delivery, working closely with all departments and leading the Operations Team in the IPA.”

Further information