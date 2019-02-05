Seven year framework for Government and public sector development projects launched

Framework will support the long-term development of building projects across the Government and public sector estates up to 2026

Scheme gives both small and large firms the chance to bid to work on projects

Money for the work will come from existing budgets

A new funding framework has been developed to allow construction firms, small and large, the chance to bid for work on government projects over the next seven years.

The Construction Works and Associated Services commercial agreement will assist central Government and the wider public sector with projects focused on the construction, refurbishment, repair, demolition or decommission of public buildings across the UK.

The framework has been designed by Crown Commercial Service ( CCS ) to provide customers and suppliers with the assurances required for long-term projects, and make sure the Government gets best value for money.

John Welch, CCS ’s Deputy Director for Construction, said:

This agreement will support construction and drive industry growth. Its lotting structure has been designed to maximise opportunities for all sizes of company and that includes SMEs, which play a key role in UK construction. For example, standardised payment terms and other fair payment objectives are embedded within the framework scope. This agreement also facilitates the use of digitisation in construction and promotes the use of innovative solutions via modern methods of construction.

It is estimated that over the seven year life of the framework, the cost of the works carried out across the country could be up to £30bn or less – with the projects led by departments and the money taken from existing departmental budgets.

The framework has been designed with flexibility in mind to service a range of construction and civil engineering requirements across both central government and the wider public sector.

Prompt payment initiatives and project bank accounts (PBA’s) have been incorporated into the framework to support supply chains. Policy like this is embedded throughout to help sustain and grow the market whatever the size of the organisation, but is particularly useful for SMEs and specialist suppliers.

Suppliers interested in bidding for this opportunity have to register on the CCS eSourcing system. Instructions on how to access the CCS eSourcing system can be viewed along with the tender documentation by visiting the project webpage:

The tender period went live on 31st January 2019. A bidders’ day will take place on Friday 8th February 2019, details are provided within the OJEU Contract Notice.