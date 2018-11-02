What support is available for my small business?

Access finance available to support small businesses

Are you and your business looking to start up, scale up or stay ahead? Start Up Loans of up to £25,000 can give you a much-needed boost if you’re just starting out. Or take a look at the Finance Hub and the British Business Bank for more finance options for smaller businesses.

Call the Business Support Helpline

The free Business Support Helpline can help businesses of all sizes find the right advice and support at all stages of the business journey – whether you’re starting out, growing or looking to stay ahead.

You can email enquiries@businesssupporthelpline.org, live chat or call 0300 456 3565 Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 6:00pm.

If you’re having issues with not being paid on time, the Small Business Commissioner can provide advice on late and unfair payment, help you take action and work to resolve disputes.

Put your business up for a Queen’s Award

Winning a prestigious award can give your small business a boost. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are recognised globally as a mark of quality for UK business and entrepreneurs. Almost any UK business can apply for free. The next round of applications opens in May 2019.

Apply for government contracts

Our Contracts Finder lets you search for information about government and agency contracts worth over £10,000 and explore information on previous tenders to see whether one might work for you.

See which large businesses pay their invoices on time

Large businesses have a duty to report on their payment practices. You can access this information to find out whether a business you’re intending to trade with is likely to pay on time.

Take advantage of support for innovation

If you’re a UK-based small business developing an innovative product, process or service, Innovate UK could help you get your idea off the ground.

Become more competitive by making a few simple changes

Be the Business can help small and medium sized companies across the UK supercharge productivity and earning power by making a few small but effective changes.

Get advice on selling overseas

If your small business sells overseas, UK Export Finance can help you access the right finance and insurance to help you win vital international contracts.

Get involved in Small Business Saturday

Visit the Small Business Saturday website to register and advertise your business for free on their Small Business Finder, and find out how else you can get involved. Don’t forget to use local small businesses near you and encourage others to do the same this 1 December.