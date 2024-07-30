What changes are we making to the Minimum Wage?

We’re changing the way the Minimum Wage is set so it keeps in line with the cost of living.

For the first time, the Low Pay Commission (LPC) will factor the cost of living when deciding the rate of the Minimum Wage and Living Wage, in a move to put more money in working people’s pockets.

We’re also taking the first steps towards making rates the same for everyone, regardless of age, by narrowing the gap between the National Minimum Wage, for 18–20-year-olds, and the National Living Wage.

In addition to the cost of living, the remit of the LPC will continue to consider the impact on business, competitiveness, the labour market and the wider economy.

The introduction of the minimum wage has been one of the most effective and successful policy interventions of the last 25 years, and this announcement is the next step in achieving the promise of a genuine living wage for working people.

The Secretary of State for the Department of Business and Trade will write to the Chair of the Low Pay Commission and the full remit will be published today.

This builds on the Government’s Plan to Make Work Pay, which sets out a significant and ambitious agenda to ensure workplace rights are fit for a modern economy, empower working people and deliver economic growth.

To find out more about National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates visit this page.