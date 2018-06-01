News story

Weekend suspension of online services: 16 and 17 June 2018

Our external services will be unavailable Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June for essential maintenance.

Published 1 June 2018
HM Land Registry
All HM Land Registry online services will be suspended for extended maintenance and service tests from:

  • Saturday 16 June 00:01am to
  • Sunday 17 June 11:59pm

The suspended services will include:

  • all Business e-services that our business customers access through the HM Land Registry portal and Business Gateway, which are:
    • Information services
    • Land charges services
    • Electronic Document Registration Service
    • Network Services
    • Lender Services
  • all online services used to Search for property information, including our new service for basic property searches, customers will not be able to access:
    • Find a property
    • Flood Risk Indicator
    • Property Information Service
    • Property Alert
    • INSPIRE View Services

See the schedule 2 notice that authorises the suspension of services.

