News story
Weekend suspension of online services: 16 and 17 June 2018
Our external services will be unavailable Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June for essential maintenance.
All HM Land Registry online services will be suspended for extended maintenance and service tests from:
- Saturday 16 June 00:01am to
- Sunday 17 June 11:59pm
The suspended services will include:
- all Business e-services that our business customers access through the HM Land Registry portal and Business Gateway, which are:
- Information services
- Land charges services
- Electronic Document Registration Service
- Network Services
- Lender Services
- all online services used to Search for property information, including our new service for basic property searches, customers will not be able to access:
- Find a property
- Flood Risk Indicator
- Property Information Service
- Property Alert
- INSPIRE View Services
See the schedule 2 notice that authorises the suspension of services.
Published 1 June 2018