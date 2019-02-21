News story
Veterinary Medicines Directorate's EU Exit Information Hub
This is the hub for all the Veterinary Medicines Directorate's communications on EU Exit which includes guidance on how you can prepare if the UK leaves the UK without a deal.
EU Exit Information Hub in a ‘no deal’ scenario
This Hub shows what areas of the regulation of veterinary medicines will and will not change and provides draft guidance that will be current on EU Exit day (29 March 2019). Use this information to understand how leaving the EU may affect your business and what you can do to get ready.
Published 21 February 2019