Veterinary Medicines Directorate's EU Exit Information Hub

This is the hub for all the Veterinary Medicines Directorate's communications on EU Exit which includes guidance on how you can prepare if the UK leaves the UK without a deal.

Published 21 February 2019
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
EU Exit Information Hub in a ‘no deal’ scenario

This Hub shows what areas of the regulation of veterinary medicines will and will not change and provides draft guidance that will be current on EU Exit day (29 March 2019). Use this information to understand how leaving the EU may affect your business and what you can do to get ready.

