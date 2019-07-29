UK’s future is bright, PM to tell farmers in Wales

Farmers and food producers will continue to thrive in post-Brexit Britain, the PM will say in a visit to Wales today (30 July 2019).

Boris Johnson will visit a farm in South Wales to meet farmers and workers and hear their hopes for the UK after Brexit.

It is the latest in a number of trips the PM is taking across the United Kingdom, as he pledges to revitalise forgotten communities and renew the ties that underpin the Union.

The farming sector employs more than 50,000 people in Wales, while the food and drink sector is Wales’ largest – contributing almost £1.7 billion to its economy.

Ahead of the visit Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

I will always back Britain’s great farmers and as we leave the EU we need to make sure that Brexit works for them. That means scrapping the Common Agricultural Policy and signing new trade deals – our amazing food and farming sector will be ready and waiting to continue selling ever more not just here but around the world. Once we leave the EU on 31st October, we will have a historic opportunity to introduce new schemes to support farming – and we will make sure that farmers gets a better deal. Brexit presents enormous opportunities for our country and it’s time we looked to the future with pride and optimism.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

I’m delighted to welcome the new Prime Minister to Wales today. Together we will set out our bold ambition to agree a good deal for Welsh farmers as we leave the EU and generate new trade deals to boost our economy. We are committed to simplifying processes and setting our ambitions high in order to create opportunities for all communities in Wales.

The Prime Minister has spent his first week in office travelling around the United Kingdom – visiting police officers in Birmingham, giving a speech on a new Towns Fund in Manchester and meeting military personnel at a naval base in Scotland.

Yesterday in Scotland he announced new funding for Growth Deals, including for the Mid Wales region, to help unleash the productive power of every corner of the UK. This is in addition to funding for a deal in North Wales, which is already under negotiation.

Over the next few weeks the government will focus on negotiating a new deal with the EU that will abolish the anti-democratic backstop.

Whilst the PM is confident that he can strike a new agreement with the EU so that we can leave on the best terms, he is also clear that the EU is currently saying that it will refuse to make any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. As a result, the Government will prepare to leave the EU with ‘no deal’ on 31st October.

Alongside the publication of guidance notices, the UK government is continuing to work closely with farmers, businesses and trade associations across the food and drink sector, from farm to fork, to keep them informed of EU exit preparations.

The Prime Minister will also meet the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford to update him on his government’s approach to Brexit negotiations.