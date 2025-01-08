UK to launch world first sanctions regime to snare people smugglers travelling upstream

innovative new sanctions regime will be designed to crack down on people smuggling ringleaders and smash the gangs

this new regime will boost our ability to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration and hold the perpetrators accountable.

bold innovation delivers on the government’s Plan for Change and commitment to protect the UK’s borders

The UK will develop a new sanctions regime to cripple people smuggling crime rings and starve them of illicit finance fuelling their operations.

In a major speech tomorrow, the Foreign Secretary will reveal plans to bring forward legislation for a new sanctions regime targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime to secure UK borders in a decade of national renewal.

As the world’s first standalone sanctions regime dedicated to targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime, it will allow the UK to target individuals and entities enabling dangerous journeys.

The announcement forms part of the government’s bold and credible plan to bring back control of the immigration system, smash the gangs and secure our borders.

As part of the Plan for Change, the government is committed to reducing small boat crossings and net migration and ending the routine use of asylum hotels, meeting our fiscal rules and strengthening national security.

The regime, which is expected to come into force within the year, will target organised immigration networks. Criminal networks are making huge profits exploiting vulnerable people by facilitating irregular migratory movements, including dangerous sea crossings across Europe.

Sanctions experts from across government will work with law enforcement and operational Home Office colleagues to deliver an effective and targeted regime that stems finance flows at their source and deters smugglers from profiting off the trafficking of innocent people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

We must dismantle the crime gangs facilitating breaches of our borders. By crippling illicit finance rings allowing smugglers to traffic vulnerable people across Europe, we will deliver on our Plan for Change and secure UK borders. That means being bold and innovative in our policy making to ensure we are leaving no stone unturned. My government will do everything in our power to save lives and protect our borders for years to come.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

It is completely unrealistic to combat irregular migration without a role for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. It is an issue which ties together the foreign and the domestic most acutely. I’m proud to announce that the UK is set to be the first country in the world to develop legislation for a new sanctions regime specifically targeting irregular migration and organised immigration crime. This will help to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration and the smuggling of migrants into the UK.

People smuggling poses significant challenges to global security and the UK, and alongside partners across Europe, we are working hand in glove to develop novel and bold solutions to tackle irregular upstream migration.

This sanctions development is the latest innovative move by the government to use every tool possible to crack down on vile people smugglers risking people’s lives in the Channel.

While the regime will be an autonomous scheme, the Foreign Office expects to collaborate closely with international allies to combat people smugglers. It builds on months of work with partners by this government, including through the UK-hosted European Political Community in July, hosting the Calais Group, bringing together ministers from France, Belgium and the Netherlands alongside EU agencies, improved working with countries like Moldova, Iraq and Vietnam on returns, and announcing a new anti-Smuggling Action Plan signed with other G7 nations.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Since coming into power, we have taken swift and robust action to smash the gangs, working with international partners to track down and disrupt dangerous criminal networks. With these new sanctions, we will target those profiting off putting lives at risk and disrupt the gangs’ finances, making it harder for them to operate. This builds on our work to launch the Border Security Command backed by £150 million, major deals signed with countries including Iraq and Germany to disrupt supply chains and tackle the root of the issue, as well as an anti-Smuggling Action Plan signed with G7 nations. And this year we will introduce new legislation which will go even further to restrict the people smuggling gangs.

This year, the government will also introduce landmark new legislation on border security and asylum to empower law enforcement with the tools they need to dismantle the gangs.

And backed by £150 million in funding, the Border Security Command will continue to coordinate and build the UK’s enforcement capability to go after organised immigration crime.

The announcement comes after the Home Office announced last week a major upgrade to Serious Crime Prevention Orders, with new interim orders allowing suspected people smugglers to face immediate travel bans, social media blackouts and restrictions on phone usage.

In his speech, the Foreign Secretary will reflect on his first 6 months in office through the lens of Progressive Realism. This takes the world as it is not as we wish it to be, with the aim of advancing progressive ends by realist means.

He will illustrate how this government is reforming the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to play an even more vital role in achieving the government’s missions of generating growth and tackling migration, through innovations including harnessing technology and establishing new partnerships.