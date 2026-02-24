UK steps up support for Ukraine four years on from Putin's full-scale invasion

New package of military, humanitarian and reconstruction support announced as UK steps up support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister will lead Coalition of the Willing call today as the Foreign Secretary attends official commemoration in Kyiv and Defence Secretary joins Ukrainians in London.

The UK’s security starts in Ukraine, and the continued support will make Britain and Europe stronger and more secure.

The UK is boosting support for Ukraine four years after Putin’s full-scale invasion with new military and humanitarian support. As the brutal war – which Putin thought he would win in a week – enters its fifth year, the UK Government is clear that Ukraine’s defence is Britain’s security.

Today, the Government is announcing additional support for Ukraine as the Prime Minister today convenes a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing with French President Emmanuel Macron, following their landmark declaration in January with President Zelenskyy of the UK’s intent to deploy British troops to Ukraine once peace is secured. As part of this Multinational Force for Ukraine, a 70 person HQ is up and running and preparations for UK forces are backed by £200 million funding from this government.

In Kyiv, the Foreign Secretary is expected to call out despicable ‘Russification’ tactics being deployed against innocent civilians in the Temporarily Occupied Territories in the east of Ukraine where they are forced to adopt Russian passports, Ukrainian language is prohibited, people are isolated from Ukrainian media and are arrested on arbitrary charges for any demonstration of pro-Ukrainian sentiment.

Defence Secretary John Healey will visit the Ukrainian Cathedral in London to meet those who the UK has opened up its doors to following the invasion. With Bishop Nowakowski and the Ukrainian Ambassador, he will light a candle in memory of all those who have lost their lives in the conflict.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

On this grim anniversary, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain is with you, stronger than ever. That is why we are announcing new support today and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. For all the noise in world affairs today, this war remains the most critical issue of our age. It asks the question of whether Ukrainian and European freedom will endure. Our answer, together, is unequivocal. Russia is not winning this war. They will not win this war. Ukraine’s courage continues to hold the line for our shared values, in the face of Putin’s aggression. We will stand by their side, until a just and lasting peace – and beyond. Slava Ukraini.

The package of support announced today includes:

£20 million of new funding for emergency energy support to protect and repair the energy grid and provide additional generation capacity - fixing the damage caused by Russia’s brutal attacks over this winter and future proofing Ukraine’s energy systems for next Winter. This brings the UK’s total support for Ukrainian energy since the start of the war to over £490 million.

£5.7 million to provide humanitarian assistance to frontline communities, those who need evacuation or have been impacted by airstrikes or internal displacement. The UN and its partners are targeting 4.1 million people in Ukraine, prioritizing those experiencing the most severe conditions. The UK was the largest donor to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund in 2025

Medical mentoring - Highly skilled teams of British military surgeons, nurses and physiotherapists are mentoring Ukrainian clinicians in Ukraine. They shadow Ukrainian teams treating complex battlefield surgery, drawing on UK expertise in trauma surgery and wartime injury to help Ukrainian service personnel return to military duties or rebuild their lives as civilians.

Helicopter training - Ukrainian pilots are now training at a UK air base to become helicopter flying instructors, the first time Britain has offered rotary-wing instructor training to Ukraine. Graduates will train the next generation of Ukrainian military aviators, helping Ukraine to defend and deter.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Today I am shining a light on Russia’s disgraceful attempts to erase the Ukrainian identity, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. From pumping the education system full of disinformation, deporting and indoctrinating children, to illegally detaining innocent civilians for acts as simple as displaying Ukrainian colours, Russia has proven its ruthless disregard for international law and human rights. Four years on, Russia can and must end this war. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Foreign Secretary will also announce £30 million of UK funding to support Ukrainian societal resilience, and drive justice and accountability efforts for victims and survivors of alleged Russian war crimes.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Four years after Putin launched his war to wipe Ukraine as a sovereign nation off the map, the UK is more determined than ever to stand strong with Ukraine. Together with allies, we’re stepping up military aid to Ukraine, and we will step up pressure on Putin. This was a war Putin thought he would win in a week but he underestimates the will of the Ukrainian people. With our support, they continue to fight with huge courage and defiance. Today we also mark the suffering of Ukrainians on the frontline, the families mourning loved ones and the millions displaced from home yearning for the opportunity to return with peace. I pay tribute to the people of Ukraine. I am proud of our UK unity and leadership on Ukraine. I am determined that we make 2026 the year this brutal war ends.

The support announced today follows significant assistance announced by the Defence Secretary earlier this month, including a half a billion pounds of air defence support and 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), produced in Belfast, to defend Ukraine from Russia’s ongoing drone assaults.

Note to editors:

The UK also announced £5 million to support justice and accountability work in Ukraine. This funding will help provide training for Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors and the documentation, investigation and prosecution of war crimes. This will promote international standards within the Ukrainian legal process and rights-based support for survivors and witnesses, including survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.