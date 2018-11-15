UK response to Saudi Arabia announcement of charges following the death of Jamal Khashoggi

A Foreign Office spokesperson said:

The UK has been clear that we need to see accountability for the horrific murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As the Foreign Secretary reiterated to His Majesty King Salman, Crown Prince Bin Salman and other senior figures in the Saudi government this week, we expect Saudi Arabia to take action to ensure such violations of international and national laws cannot happen again.

The beginning of a judicial process should be a step towards accountability but we are watching closely and expect the continuing investigation to proceed in line with internationally recognised legal standards. It is the longstanding position of the UK Government to oppose to capital sentences in all circumstances and countries.