UK praises strong Nepal relationship following Prime Minister Oli’s visit

The UK and Nepal have reaffirmed their strong friendship following a visit by Nepali Prime Minister Oli to the UK, and set out areas to deepen the relationship.

These include strengthening agreements on Gurkha service in the British Army, as well as supporting inward investment from the UK to Nepal, and the importance of tackling climate change challenges as an international priority.

Prime Minister Oli’s visit concluded yesterday with Foreign Ministers from the UK and Nepal agreeing a Joint Statement setting out Britain’s support for Prime Minister Oli’s ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ agenda, by working to promote investment and support improvements in the business environment to ensure sustainable economic growth in Nepal.

It also reiterates both countries’ commitment to uphold the rules-based international system and multilateral co-operation, particularly on human rights and international human trafficking.The UK looks forward to Nepal’s ratification of the Palermo Protocol this year.

Speaking at a reception at the Nepali Embassy yesterday, Minister for Asia Mark Field said:

The distinguished service of Gurkhas in the British Army is a source of immense pride in both our countries and is the keystone of the unique bond between us. Britain is already playing an important role in Nepal, particularly through our aid assistance in the wake of the 2015 earthquakes, and I want to see that complemented by more trade and investment, and for us to work together on tackling climate change – not just in Britain and Nepal but around the world.

The three-day visit by the Prime Minister of Nepal was the first to the UK since Nepal became a republic in 2008, and his programme included meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May, HRH the Duke of Sussex, Minister for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster, and the All Party Parliamentary Group for Nepal.

Following his meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Prime Minister Oli visited Sandhurst with Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster where they attended a reception dinner at the Gurkha Headquarters and saw the Brigade of Gurkhas practice military drills.

