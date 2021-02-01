Overview

From 1 July 2021, the way in which the Armed Forces’ Local Overseas Allowance ( LOA ) is calculated will be changing. The changes will make the allowance more transparent, fairer to all service personnel, and improve oversight. They do not impact eligibility or other allowances and are not a saving measure but designed to be cost neutral.

The changes are the result of a thorough review of the current methodology, in place since 1981, which has taken more than three years to complete. One of the most significant changes will be the introduction of a single band for all service personnel regardless of rank, removing the previous rank-based banding system. We hope this will be positive for many armed forces personnel, especially those of lower ranks or with young families.

The new methodology is based on commercially available data used by multi-national corporations like Shell and BP, as well as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and is needs-based. This modernisation means service personnel will see changes to the rates of LOA , which could increase, although some will decrease depending on the current rank-related level they receive and the location they serve. This new transparent system means the amount offered to service personnel will not be associated to rank. Rates will be published in June 2021. The changes will be fully implemented over a three-year transition period.

Transitioning to the new LOA package

All Service personnel receiving LOA on 30 June 2021 will automatically transfer on to the new LOA package on 1 July 2021. However, any locations that see a significant change in the daily rate of LOA , will have their rates changed over a period of up to three years (1 July 2021 to 1 July 2024). This transition is based on a (maximum) 25% per year move between the current and new rates. This will ensure that Service personnel do not experience a single significant shift in the rate during the transition period.

The New Local Overseas Allowance Package

The new LOA package is made up of the LOA daily rate and two needs-based provisions that contribute towards your overseas private vehicle and respite (travel and accommodation) costs. The new construct better reflects the actual costs incurred by Service personnel and enables them to claim Vehicle and Respite provisions when they incur the costs. It will also be more fairly distributed across the ranks, to reflect that all personnel incur these same costs and rank is already reflected within Basic Pay. Currently, these two provisions are included in the overall LOA daily rate which is spread throughout the assignment. As such, when comparing the new LOA with the current it is important to compare the overall package rather than making a straight comparison between daily rates. These additional contributions will be accessible only to Service personnel on permanent assignments overseas.

The Daily rate

All service personnel who are eligible for LOA will receive a daily rate based on where they are serving overseas, which is paid alongside monthly salaries. The daily rate is comprised of three separate elements that address different types of additional costs related to living overseas. They are:

Cost of Living (CoL): This element determines the difference in the cost of living between the UK and the overseas location

This element determines the difference in the cost of living between the UK and the overseas location Environmental Factor (EF): This reflects the lived experience overseas in comparison with that in the UK

This reflects the lived experience overseas in comparison with that in the UK Location Factor (LF): This is a contribution towards additional expenses such as legally required items, banking charges and other necessary costs that are specific to the overseas location.

These three elements inform the LOA daily rate, which together with the additional contributions of the Overseas Private Vehicle and Respite provisions form the new LOA package. Figure 1 illustrates the various components of the new package:

It is important to remember that the daily rate will no longer be banded by rank. All service personnel will receive a single rate based on the cost of living in their respective locations; irrespective of rank. This will ensure parity among all service personnel serving in the same location when it comes to contributions towards their cost of living.

Distinctions will continue to be made for unaccompanied and accompanied service personnel. To further support those service personnel with accompanying children, the child rate will be set to the maximum allowed by independent data.

The Overseas Private Vehicle Provision

Available from 1 April 2021, this provides service personnel with a contribution, up to a capped rate, towards:

depreciation costs when selling a vehicle and purchasing one at the overseas assignment location

charges incurred when cancelling a vehicle lease agreement due to an assignment overseas

the expense of shipping one vehicle to and from their current duty station and the overseas assignment location

Motor Mileage Allowance ( MMA ) and subsistence when driving up to two vehicles (accompanied personnel only) to an assignment location in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Gibraltar or Portugal.

Details on how to claim the Overseas Private Vehicle Provision will be released in separate communications.

The respite provision

A new Respite provision will be introduced to replace the Short Break Accommodation Package in Main Station LOA (commonly termed ‘Bett Nights’) which is currently paid as part of the daily rate. There is no equivalent for the current Small Station LOA , so this will be an additional provision available. The new provision will be available to all Service personnel who are permanently assigned overseas and their accompanying immediate family. It will provide a financial contribution towards accommodation and travel costs when taking a short break away from the Duty Station. Depending on the conditions in, and isolated nature of, a location, the annual contribution will range between four and nine days respite.

The new Respite provision also replaces Respite Journeys (Remote Locations) which will cease as of 30 June 2021. There are no transitional arrangements for the Respite provision. Details on how to apply and the level of annual contribution will be released before the launch of the new LOA package.

Eligibility

Eligibility for LOA remains the same. It will continue to be paid to service personnel who are assigned overseas on permanent or temporary duty, seagoing or exercise. The new LOA package will not be applied to Defence Attachés and their support staff at this time. Instead these cohorts will remain on Cost of Living Addition (COLA) to maintain parity with existing FCDO arrangements.

Banking charges

From 1 July 2021, service personnel overseas will no longer be able to have a proportion of their pay (including allowances), paid into an overseas bank account in a local currency under ‘split net pay’ policy. Instead it will be the responsibility of service personnel to set up their own arrangements, such as a standing order, from their UK bank account if required. To alleviate transactional costs, a contribution towards banking charges will be included in the Location Factor of the new LOA daily rate.

What this means in practice

Rates will be available to service personnel from June 2021. When comparing current daily rates with the new rates, it is important to consider the overall value of the new LOA package. This is because the Overseas Private Vehicle and Respite provisions will no longer be included in the daily rate automatically but will instead be paid at the point of expenditure. Furthermore, the removal of rank-based banding will ensure parity among service personnel who are receiving LOA . The new package will be implemented on 1 July 2021, any significant rate changes will be applied through a three-year phased transition, meaning rates will change by a maximum of 25% per year between 1 July 2021 and 1 July 2024.