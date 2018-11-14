UK House Price Index for September 2018

The September data shows: on average, house prices have not changed since August 2018

there has been an annual price rise of 3.5%, which makes the average property in the UK valued at £232,554

England

In England, the September data shows on average, house prices have not changed since August 2018. The annual price rise of 3.0% takes the average property value to £249,408.

The regional data for England indicates that:

the East Midlands and West Midlands experienced the greatest monthly price rise, up by 1.1%

the Yorkshire and the Humber saw the most significant monthly price fall, down by 1.1%

the West Midlands experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 6.1

London saw the lowest annual price increase, down by 0.3%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price September 2018 Monthly change % since August 2018 East Midlands £194,803 1.1 East of England £294,027 -0.1 London £482,241 -0.4 North East £132,049 0.8 North West £162,915 -0.8 South East £328,059 -0.2 South West £260,142 0.3 West Midlands £199,763 1.1 Yorkshire and the Humber £162,009 -1.1

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in July 2018 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in July 2018 was in the North West.

Repossession sales July 2018 East Midlands 43 East of England 10 London 38 North East 80 North West 127 South East 69 South West 31 West Midlands 50 Yorkshire and the Humber 64 England 512

Average price by property type for England

Property type September 2018 September 2017 Difference % Detached £382,714 £365,228 4.8 Semi-detached £233,050 £223,502 4.3 Terraced £201,818 £195,140 3.4 Flat/maisonette £225,757 £228,595 -1.2 All £249,408 £242,041 3.0

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price September 2018 Annual price change % since September 2017 Monthly price change % since August 2018 Cash £234,743 3.0 -0.1 Mortgage £256,801 3.1 0.0 First-time buyer £208,497 2.5 -0.4 Former owner occupier £284,022 3.6 0.3

Building status for England

Building status* Average price July 2018 Annual price change % since July 2017 Monthly price change % since June 2018 New build £308,859 5.2 2.5 Existing resold property £244,482 2.8 1.2

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

London

London shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 0.4% since August 2018. An annual price fall of 0.3% takes the average property value to £482,241.

Average price by property type for London

Property type September 2018 September 2017 Difference % Detached £943,905 £913,220 3.4 Semi-detached £598,120 £578,519 3.4 Terraced £504,774 £496,318 1.7 Flat/maisonette £418,919 £428,892 -2.3 All £482,241 £483,833 -0.3

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price September 2018 Annual price change % since September 2017 Monthly price change % since August 2018 Cash £507,955 0.0 -0.4 Mortgage £474,396 -0.4 -0.3 First-time buyer £419,925 -1.0 -0.7 Former owner occupier £547,515 0.5 0.1

Building status for London

Building status* Average price July 2018 Annual price change % since July 2017 Monthly price change % since June 2018 New build £503,215 1.4 1.8 Existing resold property £484,584 -0.7 1.1

*Figures for the 2 most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.5% since August 2018. An annual price rise of 5.8% takes the average property value to £162,089.

There were 62 repossession sales for Wales in July 2018.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type September 2018 September 2017 Difference % Detached £247,289 £231,555 6.8 Semi-detached £156,185 £147,039 6.2 Terraced £125,360 £118,443 5.8 Flat/maisonette £111,678 £111,226 0.4 All £162,089 £153,227 5.8

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Transaction type Average price September 2018 Annual price change % since September 2017 Monthly price change % since August 2018 Cash £157,510 5.4 0.6 Mortgage £164,805 6.0 0.4 First-time buyer £139,661 5.5 0.2 Former owner occupier £188,343 6.0 0.8

Building status for Wales

Building status* Average price July 2018 Annual price change % since July 2017 Monthly price change % since June 2018 New build £212,902 9.4 2.5 Existing resold property £155,711 5.0 1.1

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

