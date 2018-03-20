UK House Price Index for January 2018

The January data shows: on average, house prices have fallen by 0.3% since December 2017

an annual price rise of 4.9%, which makes the average property in the UK valued at £225,621

England

The data for England shows:

house prices have fallen by 0.5% since December 2017

an annual price rise of 4.6% takes the average property value to £242,286

The regional data for England indicates that:

the South West experienced the greatest monthly price rise, up by 1.4%

the North East saw the most significant monthly price fall, down by 5.5% and

London experienced a monthly price rise, up by 1%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price January 2018 Monthly change % since December 2017 East Midlands £185,568 -0.1 East of England £289,729 -0.7 London £485,830 1.0 North East £122,870 -5.5 North West £155,788 -1.5 South East £323,435 0.2 South West £255,307 1.4 West Midlands £187,905 -2.0 Yorkshire and the Humber £156,484 -0.7

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in November 2017 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in November 2017 was in the North West.

Repossession sales November 2017 East Midlands 64 East of England 18 London 36 North East 85 North West 162 South East 56 South West 35 West Midlands 62 Yorkshire and the Humber 115 England 633

Average price by property type for England

Property type January 2018 January 2017 Difference % Detached £365,697 £349,733 4.6 Semi-detached £225,674 £213,611 5.6 Terraced £194,167 £185,996 4.4 Flat/maisonette £228,099 £220,139 3.6 All £242,286 £231,593 4.6

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price January 2018 Annual price change % since January 2017 Monthly price change % since December 2017 Cash £227,783 4.6 -0.5 Mortgage £249,593 4.6 -0.5 First-time buyer £203,152 4.4 -0.7 Former owner occupier £275,127 4.8 -0.3

Building status for England

Building status* Average price November 2017 Annual price change % since November 2016 Monthly price change % since October 2017 New build £320,489 13.5 3.6 Existing resold property £237,791 4.5 -0.2

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Sales volumes for England

The most up-to-date HM Land Registry sales figures available for England show that the number of completed house sales in November 2017 fell by 13% to 64,454 compared with 74,097 in November 2016

Month Sales 2017 Sales 2016 Difference % October 69,133 70,825 -2.4 November 64,454 74,097 -13.0

London

The data for London shows:

house prices have risen by 1% since December 2017

an annual price rise of 2.1% takes the average property value to £485,830

Average price by property type for London

Property type January 2018 January 2017 Difference % Detached £887,700 £893,279 -0.6 Semi-detached £578,716 £568,911 1.7 Terraced £499,645 £487,710 2.4 Flat/maisonette £431,756 £421,834 2.4 All £485,830 £475,619 2.1

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price January 2018 Annual price change % since January 2017 Monthly price change % since December 2017 Cash £514,490 2.5 1.8 Mortgage £477,088 2.1 0.8 First-time buyer £425,253 2.1 1.1 Former owner occupier £547,733 2.2 0.9

Building status for London

Building status* Average price November 2017 Annual price change % since November 2016 Monthly price change % since October 2017 New build £523,481 9.2 1.3 Existing resold property £474,681 1.0 -1.1

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Sales volumes for London

The most up-to-date HM Land Registry sales figures available for London show that the number of completed house sales in November 2017 fell by 24.6% to 6,165 compared with 8,178 in November 2016

Month Sales 2017 Sales 2016 Difference % October 7,054 8,100 -12.9 November 6,165 8,178 -24.6

Wales

The data for Wales shows:

house prices have fallen by 0.5% since December 2017

an annual price rise of 4.5% takes the average property value to £153,034

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type January 2018 January 2017 Difference % Detached £232,526 £221,555 5.0 Semi-detached £148,715 £140,503 5.8 Terraced £116,573 £113,087 3.1 Flat/maisonette £110,479 £105,921 4.3 All £153,034 £146,395 4.5

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Transaction type Average price January 2018 Annual price change % since January 2017 Monthly price change % since December 2017 Cash £148,756 4.3 -0.7 Mortgage £155,572 4.6 -0.3 First-time buyer £131,595 4.0 -0.9 Former owner occupier £178,201 5.1 0.0

Building status for Wales

Building status Average price November 2017 Annual price change % since November 2016 Monthly price change % since October 2017 New build £216,604 14.4 3.3 Existing resold property £149,835 4.3 -0.9

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Sales volumes for Wales

The most up-to-date HM Land Registry sales figures available for Wales show:

the number of completed house sales in November 2017 fell by 5.2% to 3,871 compared with 4,084 in November 2016; and

there were 66 repossession sales in November 2017

Month Sales 2017 Sales 2016 Difference % October 4,103 3,957 3.7 November 3,871 4,084 -5.2

Access the full UK HPI.

UK house prices grew by 4.9% in the year to January 2018, down from 5.0% in the year to December 2017.

The UK Property Transaction Statistics for January 2018 showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of transactions on residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater has fallen by 0.1% in the year to January 2018. Between December 2017 and January 2018, transactions increased by 1.3%.

Looking at the country and regional level, the largest annual price growth was recorded in Scotland and the East Midlands at 7.3%. The lowest annual growth was in the North East, where prices increased by 0.7% over the year, followed by London at 2.1%. This is the 14th consecutive month where the annual growth in London has remained below the UK average.

See the economic statement.

Notes to editors