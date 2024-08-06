UK government and defence industry boost support for Ukraine

UK government and defence industry leaders visit Ukraine.

Leaders initiate negotiations for contracts under the Defence Export Support Treaty.

This will enable Ukraine to access UK Export Finance to acquire military equipment from UK companies.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle met with Ukrainian counterparts and UK defence industry leaders in Ukraine in recent days to initiate negotiations for contracts under the Defence Export Support Treaty, signed during President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK two weeks ago.

The treaty, signed by Defence Secretary John Healey and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on 19 July, will enable Ukraine to draw on £3.5 billion of export finance to acquire military equipment from UK companies. This will help to boost both the UK’s and Ukraine’s defence industrial bases and support investment in further military capabilities.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle said:

“The UK stands united with Ukraine. Our government has already pledged to step up support, confirming £3bn a year to support Ukraine and a new package of crucial ammunition, anti-armour missiles and artillery guns.

“My visit is another demonstration of our commitment to work in partnership with industry to boost production of essential military kit, both for Ukraine and to replenish UK stocks.”

The Minister met with Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries for European Integration, Serhiy Boyev, and the Ukrainian National Armaments Director, Oleksandr Serhii, and toured UK industrial facilities in Ukraine, seeing first-hand how the UK is enhancing Ukraine’s industrial capacity.

The Minister’s visit comes just weeks after she and the Defence and Business Secretaries met with President Zelenskyy and industry leaders in London. From industrial sites at home, to facilities in Ukraine, the UK defence industry has been providing critical equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Working with local partners, UK firms are providing maintenance and repair for UK-supplied weapons and helping to get vehicles and equipment back onto operations from facilities in Ukraine.

From recommitting to spending £3 billion a year of military support to the Government’s recent commitment to fast-track deliveries, the UK continues to stand with Ukraine.