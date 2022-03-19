UK donates two million medical items to Ukraine

Latest shipment left in flight on Friday morning with thousands of doses of medicines, including pain relief

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care affirms UK’s commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine

More than two million items of medical supplies have been given to Ukraine by the UK to help the country cope with the medical emergency caused by the Russian invasion.

Items including vital medicines, wound packs, and intensive care equipment donated by NHS England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have been flown to the region on ten flights over the past three weeks, leaving from Stanstead and Heathrow Airports and RAF Brize Norton.

The latest flight left from London Heathrow yesterday morning (Friday 18th March) carrying thousands of doses of medicine, including painkillers, with another flight – the 11th so far – expected next week.

Following an urgent request from Ukraine a refrigerated truck left for the region on Friday night carrying insulin injections and drugs critical for surgery which will save tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives. This is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days.

The UK government has been working closely with Ukrainian officials to deliver targeted support to ensure medical items are reaching the people who need them most.

Some of the significant items sent to the Ukraine so far includes:

Nearly 3,000 adult resuscitators

Around 160,000 wound care packs

Over 300,000 sterile needles

Over 32,000 packs of bandages

1,600 pieces of equipment for ventilators

Over 54,000 cannulas

100,000 packs of medicines - around 800,000 doses - including antibiotics and painkillers

72,000 packs of gloves

28,000 FFP3 masks

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said:

We’re leading the humanitarian effort to support Ukraine by providing targeted medical support to those in need. In less than three weeks the UK has donated more than two million medical items. Tens of thousands of sick or injured Ukrainians have now received treatment thanks to the donations made by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The UK will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s appalling invasion.

Today’s milestone of two million medical items donated to Ukraine forms part of the government’s wider humanitarian response to this emergency. Earlier this week the UK government flew 21 children with cancer to the UK, who are now receiving lifesaving treatment from the NHS.

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said:

The UK is providing £220 million in life saving humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In addition to medical supplies we are providing shelter and hygiene kits. The UK is also donating over 500 mobile generators to provide vital energy to Ukrainian hospitals and shelters. Our humanitarian advisors have been deployed to neighbouring countries to assess needs on the ground and we are supporting those affected by the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

On Thursday 17 March the government announced that Ukrainians fleeing their home country will be guaranteed free access to NHS healthcare, including hospital services, GP and nurse consultations, urgent care centres and injury units.

More than 6,100 visas have been granted through the Ukraine Family Scheme and, for those with valid Ukrainian passports, the government has removed the need to attend an in-person appointment to conduct biometric checks before travelling to the UK.

Since Monday 14 March, people in the UK have been able to register their interest to sponsor a named Ukrainian under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with more than 150,000 people registering.

The government has provided £400 million in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion started, along with defensive anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry.