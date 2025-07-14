UK and Czechia to lead global race on small modular reactors

Golden age of nuclear receives a major new boost, as the Prime Minister and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala sign first of a kind partnership at Downing Street today

both countries will now work closer together on small modular reactors to seize export opportunities, support highly-skilled jobs, boost economic growth and deliver clean, homegrown energy as part of the Plan for Change

follows government backing for new nuclear at the Spending Review, including selection of Rolls-Royce SMR as the preferred bidder to build the UK’s first small modular reactors and £14.2 billion investment to build Sizewell C

British workers will further benefit from a new generation of nuclear power, as the government signs a landmark agreement with Czechia to kickstart the next chapter in the UK’s golden age of nuclear and secure high-skilled jobs.

Today’s agreement, set to be signed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at Downing Street, will unlock new opportunities for industrial collaboration and the potential for the UK and Czechia to export small modular reactors to other countries in Europe.

It will also support the delivery of up to six new reactors in Czechia by Rolls-Royce SMR , potentially worth billions of pounds.

It comes after Rolls Royce SMR and the Czechia’s largest public company, ČEZ, agreed last year to partner on SMR , with ČEZ acquiring a 20% stake.

The leaders will also host a business roundtable as part of the visit to drive closer trade and investment links between the UK and Czechia to support working people.

Building more nuclear will help drive the UK’s energy security, as part of the government’s mission to protect family finances by replacing the UK’s dependency on fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators with clean power that we control.

Small modular reactors are also smaller and quicker to build than traditional nuclear plants, with costs likely to come down as units are rolled out, helping to delivering clean, homegrown energy for British billpayers.

The government’s clean energy mission is the only route to energy security, lower bills and good jobs for the country. Investment is already booming, with over £40 billion of private investment in clean energy announced since last July.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This agreement is about delivering for Britain - cleaner energy, better jobs, and greater security. By working with our Czech partners on small modular reactors, we’re backing British engineering, strengthening our industrial base, and putting the UK in a leading position to export the technologies of the future. This is our Plan for Change in action, taking practical steps to rebuild our economy, bring down bills, and give working people a stake in our clean energy transition.

Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia, said:

Nuclear energy holds significant potential for the coming years, as the sector is undergoing a true renaissance. That is why I am especially pleased that ČEZ and Rolls-Royce will cooperate on the development and production of small modular reactors. This collaboration will bring tangible benefits to both Czech and British economies, including job creation. The Czech Republic and the United Kingdom share a common approach to energy policy, and we have a very similar vision of what the future of energy should look like. We see the ideal energy mix as a combination of large nuclear power plants, small modular reactors and renewable energy sources. I am confident that this partnership with the United Kingdom will help us ensure energy security and affordable energy for future generations — a key priority of our government.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

This government is driving to make the UK a clean energy superpower, replacing our dependence on fossil fuel markets controlled by petrostates with clean homegrown power we control. Nuclear power is an essential part of that, which is why this government is ending years of a no-nuclear status quo to seize the benefits of a nuclear golden age for Britain. This agreement will put the UK back where it belongs – at the very forefront of the global race on nuclear, working in lockstep with our Czech partners to deliver economic growth, clean energy and highly-skilled jobs for both nations.

According to the International Energy Agency, the global SMR market is projected to reach up to nearly £500 billion by 2050, with today’s announcement giving the UK and Czechia the competitive advantage as frontrunners in the global race to build and export new nuclear technology.

This follows Rolls-Royce SMR being selected as the preferred bidder to partner with Great British Energy – Nuclear to develop small modular reactors, subject to final government approvals and contract signature – unlocking a new golden age of nuclear in the UK.

As part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy to revive Britain’s industrial heartlands, the government has pledged over £2.5 billion for the overall small modular reactor programme – with this project potentially supporting up to 3,000 new skilled jobs and powering the equivalent of around 3 million homes with clean, secure homegrown energy.

Great British Energy - Nuclear is aiming to allocate a site later this year and connect projects to the grid in the mid-2030s. Once small modular reactors and Sizewell C come online in the 2030s, combined with the new station at Hinkley Point C, this will deliver more nuclear to the grid than over the previous half century.

Last week, during the President Macron’s State Visit to the UK, French energy giant EDF confirmed it will take a 12.5% stake in Sizewell C, taking the project one step closer to being given the green light. At peak construction, Sizewell C will support 10,000 jobs, and thousands more in the nationwide supply chain, and create 1,500 apprenticeships.