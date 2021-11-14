Two-minute silence as the nation remembers

Members of the Royal Family and senior politicians to attend National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph

Veterans and members of the public will return to Whitehall for this year’s service

At 11:00 today, the UK will fall silent to remember all those who have died in conflict since the First World War.

As well as a national two-minute silence, wreaths will be laid at war memorials across the country and Members of the Royal Family will join senior politicians at the Cenotaph in London for the National Service of Remembrance.

This year’s service will return to normal with approximately 8,000 veterans taking part in The Royal British Legion’s Veteran Parade and members of the public returning to Whitehall after the service was closed to the public in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those unable to travel to London for the National Service of Remembrance or to their local Remembrance Sunday service, the national event will be broadcast live on BBC One, Sky and ITV as well as on YouTube.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Today we come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country, in the First World War and every conflict since, including recently in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It’s a sacred ceremony that has endured for more than a century because we know the unpayable debt we owe those brave servicemen and women.

We know that for our tomorrow they gave their today. And we know that here at home and around the world, thousands of men and women in uniform still stand ready to defend our unity and our way of life, our values, and at a cost few among us would be willing to pay.

Today we come together. We wear our poppies with pride and stand as a nation in two minutes of silent tribute.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said:

Every year we come together on Remembrance Sunday to honour the brave men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

I am pleased that this year we can welcome back veterans in the march past and the public to be part of this special service. I hope that people across the country and from every walk of life will join those attending today in remembering those to whom we owe so much.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

On Remembrance Sunday we pause to remember all those who died in the service of their country and reflect on the sacrifices our personnel continue to make on operations around the globe. The commitment and sacrifice of our veterans continue to inspire today’s service personnel as they strive to honour their legacy.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter said:

It is an honour to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of all those who have lost their lives in the service of our country. They died to protect the free and open way of life that we enjoy today. On Remembrance Sunday all members of the Armed Forces will reflect on this legacy, regardless of where and in what circumstances they are serving, sure in the knowledge that they now have the responsibility to uphold the values and standards that their forebears espoused.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty said:

Every year on Remembrance Sunday, we reflect on the incredible courage and commitment of our armed forces and veterans. Their dedication to our country will never be forgotten and we continue to honour their sacrifices.

Bob Gamble, Assistant Director for Commemorative Events at the Royal British Legion, said:

For one hundred years the Royal British Legion has led the nation in Remembrance to ensure the memory of those who have served and sacrificed on our behalf is upheld. Remembrance is part of the fabric of society, reminding us of our shared history, and today it continues to unite people of all backgrounds, communities, and generations.

Nearly ten thousand veterans will march past the Cenotaph to honour those who have defended freedom and democracy, and that number will also include hundreds of young people from the Cadets, Guides, and Scouts. It is vital the torch of Remembrance is passed to younger generations and we’re proud so many will be attending alongside veterans of all ages. The RBL invites everyone to join us, in our special Centenary year, as we reflect on the selflessness of the Armed Forces community over the Remembrance weekend.

Those planning to attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph should follow the government’s latest Covid-19 guidance. Public are asked not to attend if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or have been instructed to self-isolate.