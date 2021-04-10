Tributes paid to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

Following the announcement of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on 9 April 2021, Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

Prince Philip was a phenomenal public servant who led an inspirational life of dedicated support to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch. He leaves a remarkable legacy including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which will continue to inspire generations of young people across Wales and the United Kingdom for many years to come. It is with great sadness that we mourn his passing and I offer my sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the entire Royal Family.

In a statement at 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable. With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions. We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty The Queen. Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her “strength and stay”, of more than 70 years. So we mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen. We offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Read the Prime Minister’s statement in full.