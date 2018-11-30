Transatlantic flight guarantee as UK and Canada agree new air arrangement

Transport Secretary announces arrangement between UK and Canada guaranteeing vital routes will remain in place once the UK leaves the EU

Millions of passengers will be able to enjoy the same access to transatlantic routes once the UK leaves the EU .

The Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has today (30 November 2018) announced that the UK has reached a new air services arrangement with Canada which will see flights continue between the 2 nations post Brexit.

The deal ensures that planes flying from the UK will continue to enjoy the same access they currently have with Canada, helping the UK maintain its place as Europe’s most important aviation hub.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

This new aviation agreement between the UK and Canada will further strengthen the strong economic and cultural bonds shared between our countries. International cooperation is essential to a thriving economy and this latest arrangement continues to build momentum for the UK as we leave the EU and take a more prominent position on the world stage.

Since 2012, the number of passengers travelling between the UK and Canada has been steadily increasing with more than 3 and a half million people travelling between the 2 countries last year.

Today’s announcement with Canada is another step forward as the UK continues to build on an important trade relationship which saw goods worth £17.5 billion traded between the 2 countries last year.

It follows the government’s recent announcement of a new air services arrangement with the United States, guaranteeing passenger journeys and further bolstering a trade relationship worth £50 billion.