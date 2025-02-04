Tom Kibasi appointed by government to shape 10 Year Health Plan

Tom has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care

Tom will work closely with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, to draft the government’s 10 Year Health Plan

Tom Kibasi brings over two decades of healthcare sector experience into his new role, where he will provide expert advice and support to the Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting’s reform agenda, including drafting the government’s 10 Year Health plan.

He has accepted a direct ministerial appointment to the Department of Health and Social Care where he will support the department to turn the ideas for a better health service, coming from tens of thousands of patients and frontline staff, into successful delivery in the landmark 10 Year Health Plan. The plan will set out how the government’s three big shifts are to be delivered: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention.

Tom is joint chair of three mental health and community NHS trusts, leading the charge to improve their quality of care and to help keep patients well in the community, having joined the board of Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust in 2016. This includes ensuring that trusts share best practice through a new Board-in-Common and a common framework for quality of care, access to services, finance and productivity. This expertise will help the government deliver the shift in healthcare from hospital to the community.

Tom led the drafting and directed the analysis for Lord Ara Darzi’s independent investigation into the state of the NHS, which reported in September 2024. The investigation found that the service is in a ‘critical condition’ amidst surging waiting lists and a deterioration in the nation’s underlying health. Early in his career, Tom worked at the Department of Health as a Senior Policy Advisor to Lord Darzi for his landmark 2008 review of the NHS High Quality Care for All.

Tom Kibasi said:

“The independent investigation was a devastating diagnosis of the problems that patients, the public, and hard-working NHS staff experience every day.

“Since then, there has been a remarkable process of public, staff and expert engagement on the 10 Year Health Plan. There is now huge energy and expectation about the vision that it will set for both the service and for the health of the nation.”