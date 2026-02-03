Three in four cancer patients to survive long term under new plan

75% of patients diagnosed from 2035 will be cancer-free or living well after five years, following record investment in the NHS

NHS to meet all cancer waiting time standards by 2029, with hundreds of thousands more patients treated within 62 days

Major expansion of robot-assisted surgery and faster diagnostics to slash delays Patients will receive faster diagnosis, quicker treatment, and the support to live well with cancer under the government’s landmark National Cancer Plan, unveiled today.

For the first time, the NHS will commit to ensuring three in four people diagnosed with cancer from 2035 onwards are cancer-free or living well after five years.

This represents the fastest rate of improvement in cancer outcomes this century and will translate to 320,000 more lives saved over the lifetime of the plan.

The NHS has not met its central cancer performance target - that 85% of patients start treatment within 62 days of referral - since 2014. Survival rates are below Romania and Poland for some cancer types.

Under this plan, that will change - by March 2029, the NHS will meet all three cancer waiting time standards, meaning hundreds of thousands more patients will receive timely treatment. This demonstrates the real change being delivered by the government’s record investment as we rebuild the NHS.

60% of patients currently survive for 5 years or more and around 2.4m people are currently living after a cancer diagnosis.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Cancer survival shouldn’t come down to who won the lottery of life. But cancer is more likely to be a death sentence in Britain than other countries around the world. As a cancer survivor who owes my life to the NHS, I owe it to future patients to make sure they receive the same outstanding care I did. Thanks to the revolution in medical science and technology, we have the opportunity to transform the life chances of cancer patients. Our cancer plan will invest in and modernise the NHS, so that opportunity can be seized and our ambitions realised. This plan will slash waits, invest in cutting-edge technology, and give every patient the best possible chance of beating cancer.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said:

Almost everyone will know someone who has been affected by cancer – a friend, a partner, a parent or a child – and for many people it will be part of their own story too. This plan sets a clear roadmap for the NHS to diagnose more cancers earlier, ensure more patients are treated on time and improve survival, so that hundreds of thousands more people live longer, healthier lives with or after cancer over the next decade. This is alongside delivering the latest breakthroughs in cancer treatment and care to every corner of the country, improving access to pioneering trials and ensuring there is wraparound support for people closer to home. The National Cancer Plan will see the NHS deliver world-class cancer care, offering renewed hope for millions and ensuring the health service is there for patients whenever they need it.

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

It’s encouraging to see such bold survival ambitions in the National Cancer Plan for England. This comes at a time when people living with cancer tell us all too often that their care hasn’t been good enough, from long waits for tests and treatment to being left without the support they need once treatment ends. This Plan has the potential to transform care for people living with cancer, ensuring people not only live longer but live better with their diagnosis. We look forward to working with the government to make this vision a reality: adding life to years, as well as years to life.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said:

The publication of the National Cancer Plan for England represents a significant commitment by the UK government to treat cancer with the seriousness it deserves. Across England, too many cancer patients are waiting too long to start treatment, so it’s important that the UK government has committed to meeting cancer waiting time targets by 2029. A wide range of measures will be needed for these to be met. In addition to this, it’s promising to see the government’s ambitious commitment to saving more lives from cancer. England lags behind comparable countries on cancer survival and it’s vital that this changes, so more people affected by cancer can live longer, better lives.

Chris Walden, Chief Executive Officer, Cancer52, said:

For the first time, an England cancer plan includes a specific focus on rare and less common cancers. This is a step change; the needs of our community have been heard. We welcome the government’s response to our calls to switch gear on improving diagnosis, increasing research and introducing leadership so that rare and less common cancers have parity. Now the changes outlined in the Plan, and the Rare Cancers Bill, have to be implemented in full. They have the potential to make a real difference to the lives of people living with a rare and less common cancer now and in the future.

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s, said:

If we are to usher in a new era of world-leading cancer care that is truly catered to the needs of people with cancer, it is vital that the right practical and emotional support is provided to help people manage and live with cancer. That’s why we are really pleased to see the government recognise the need to improve support for people at every stage of cancer and acknowledge that the challenges of cancer don’t end when treatment ends. We warmly welcome the introduction of the new target and look forward to working with the government and the NHS to ensure people can live well with cancer. At Maggie’s, we believe that with the right support, people can live full, productive lives with and beyond cancer. While the number of people diagnosed cancer is only going to rise, more people are surviving than ever before or living for many years as medical advancements effectively keeping cancer at bay.

The plan sets out sweeping reforms to how cancer is diagnosed and treated:

Faster diagnostics: A £2.3 billion investment will deliver 9.5 million additional tests by 2029 -investing in more scanners, digital technology and automated testing. Where possible, Community Diagnostic Centres will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week, bringing testing closer to where people live.

Robot-assisted surgery: From hip replacements to heart surgery and cancer operations, the number of robot-assisted procedures will increase from 70,000 to half a million by 2035, reducing complications and freeing up hospital beds.

Treatment at specialist centres: More patients with rarer cancers will have their care reviewed and treated at specialist cancer centres, where they can benefit from the expertise of the best cancer doctors. These centres bring together surgeons, oncologists, specialist nurses and radiologists to agree the best treatment plan for each case.

Genomic testing: Every patient who could benefit will be offered a test that analyses the DNA of their cancer. This helps doctors understand exactly the type of cancer someone has and choose treatments most likely to work for them.

Waiting lists: New technology is being developed to give patients better access to tests for cancer by offering them the earliest available appointment from a range of NHS organisations in their local area.

The government has also announced a new AI pilot to help detect hard-to-reach lung cancers sooner with fewer invasive tests as well as a new employer partnership to support England’s 830,000 working-age cancer patients to remain in employment during and after treatment.

While more people survive cancer than ever before, progress has slowed over the last decade, and England remains behind other comparable countries including Australia and Denmark. For some cancers, such as brain cancer, survival rates in England trail behind countries like Croatia and Romania.

The cancer plan comes as the government continues to make strides on cancer waiting lists, diagnosing or ruling out cancer on time for 213,000 extra cases since July last year.

One hundred and seventy community diagnostic centres are now open - with over 100 of them available at evenings and weekends - bringing checks, scans and tests closer to where people live and at times that work around them. The government is also taking tough action on the causes on cancer: introducing a generational ban on smoking and a ban on junk food ads before 9pm.