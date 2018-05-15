This is Me in the Nuclear Industry

We are joining other big businesses to back the ‘This is Me’ campaign.

Our ‘This is Me’ video features employees from across the NDA Group to show people that anyone can suffer from mental health issues and that it’s okay to talk.

This is me: NDA Group employees

Adrian Simper, NDA’s Director of Strategy and Technology, said:

As the NDA’s executive sponsor for mental health, my job is to help us change the way we think about mental health, to make it as important as physical wellbeing. Mental Health Awareness Week marks the start of a step change for the NDA. In this video, we’ve teamed up with the rest of the Group to show that all kinds of people suffer from mental health problems and that it is ok to talk about it.

Sellafield Ltd’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion lead Alan Rankin, said:

This is Me is a fantastic campaign and we are proud to be getting involved with some of the biggest companies in the North West region. We are keen to end the stigma associated with mental health and to let people know that it is okay not to be okay. The first step towards improving your mental health is often having a conversation, so we want our staff to know that it’s okay to talk about their mental health.

Employees are invited to join events this week and raise money for mental health charities.

The This is Me campaign challenges the stigma around mental health at work and aims to break the culture of silence by supporting people to tell their own stories.

The campaign was created by Barclays in association with the Lord Mayor’s Appeal in the City of London. The North West launch is the first time that the campaign has been launched outside the capital.

Businesses including Barclays, Manchester Airports Group, PwC, and United Utilities, along with Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton football clubs, make up some of the organisations coming together as part of the campaign.

It is being supported by the Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, who said:

Good mental health is fundamental to all our lives – an essential and precious resource that needs to be protected and enhanced. That’s why I’m pleased to be supporting This is Me, which is now being rolled out across the region, showing once again how we are leading the way by being the first region outside of London to adopt the campaign. For responsible employers in Greater Manchester and the North West of England, this tool offers a vital opportunity to normalise conversations about mental health, build an open and supportive culture, and contribute to the health and happiness of their workforce, allowing them to thrive.

Alan Rankin added: