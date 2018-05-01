News story
The Power of Networks and Fresh Thinking - Shared Learning Day
This year’s Shared Learning Day on May 21 will focus on using the power of Better Business for All networks to deliver tangible results for local priorities.
The agenda will include:
- using behavioural science to achieve compliance
- the Industrial Strategy and what it means for regulators
- supporting local priorities with a focus on tourism
- new opportunities for business support
- regional network showcase
The event will take place at Westminster Conference Centre, 1 Victoria Street, London SW1H 0ET, and will qualify for 5 hours CPD. It is likely to be fully subscribed, so book now to avoid disappointment.
It is suitable for all partners involved in BBfA, and a full agenda will be available closer to the day.
Published 1 May 2018