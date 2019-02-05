Tackling productivity problems in UK industry: apply for funding

The best ideas for solving business productivity problems and improving UK industry competitiveness could get a share of £4 million to work with leading scientists and research facilities.

Businesses can submit an expression of interest with their analysis and measurement problems, and the value that solving it would bring to them.

Funding will then be available to successful applicants, provided by Innovate UK, the National Physical Laboratory, the National Measurement Laboratory at LGC, the National Engineering Laboratory and the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

Best explored by scientists

The competition – part of the analysis for innovators programme – aims to help companies to explore analysis and measurement problems with scientists, for example exploring why a certain percentage defect rate is occurring within an existing production process.

The problem must:

relate to the measurement or analysis of some quantities or properties of an existing process, product or service

not be solvable by simple ‘off the shelf’ methods or techniques

relate to measurement or analysis

Over 2 phases

The competition will take place over 2 phases.

Phase 1 invites expressions of interest to participate. Applicants in this phase can connect with potential partners to agree on an approach to a problem and work together to develop a joint project proposal.

In phase 2, projects will get the opportunity to apply for funding.

Competition information