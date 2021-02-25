Surge testing to be deployed in targeted areas in Redbridge

Working in partnership with the local authority, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to a targeted area within the IG1 postcode in Redbridge, where the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

The increased testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing and, in combination with the current lockdown rules and following ‘Hands. Face. Space’ advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus.

Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help increase our understanding of COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

People living within targeted areas in this postcode are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone to get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent home.

Those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.