Surge testing to be deployed in Staffordshire

NHS Test and Trace – in partnership with Staffordshire County Council – is deploying additional testing and genomic sequencing in Leek (ST13) in Staffordshire.

Surge testing will begin on Monday (14 June) in Leek following the identification of multiple cases of the Delta (B1.617.2) variant. All the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

Everyone age 8 and above who lives or works in Leek is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern ( VOC ). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results are sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases with a VOC and then prevent their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone. You can then go to a testing site or have a kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit the Staffordshire County Council website for more information.