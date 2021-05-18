Surge testing to be deployed in Nuneaton

Everyone who lives or works in targeted areas within Nuneaton should take a COVID-19 PCR test. Working in partnership with the local authority, NHS Test and Trace is providing additional testing and genomic sequencing in the Wembrook and Abbey wards. It follows the identification of confirmed cases of the variant first identified in India (B.1.617.2).

The confirmed cases have been told to self-isolate and their contacts are being identified. Everyone who lives or works in the targeted areas, including all children over the age of 2, are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern (VOC). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify VOC cases and their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone, so you can be tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit the Warwickshire Council website for more information.

People in this area should continue using twice-weekly rapid testing alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.

The government and its scientific experts are monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants closely, and will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary.

Appointments for a second COVID-19 vaccine dose will be brought forward from 12 to 8 weeks for the remaining people in the top 9 priority groups who have yet to receive their second dose. This is to ensure people across the UK have the strongest possible protection from the virus at an earlier opportunity.

The move follows updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has considered the latest available evidence and has recommended reducing the dosing interval.