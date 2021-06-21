Surge testing to be deployed in Leeds

Surge testing will commence tomorrow (Tuesday 22 June) in Headingley and Hyde Park and Little London and Woodhouse wards following a rise in confirmed cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. All the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

Everyone who lives or works in these areas, especially those between the ages of 18 and 24, are strongly encouraged to take a coronavirus (COVID-19) polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) test, whether they are showing symptoms or not, and to come forward for a vaccine. Cases in both areas are particularly high among this age group, who are mostly unvaccinated.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern ( VOC ). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results are sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases with a VOC and then prevent their spread.

If you have symptoms, you should book a free test online or by calling 119. You can then go to a testing site or have a kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit your local authority’s website. See Leeds.gov.uk for more information.