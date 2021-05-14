Surge testing to be deployed in Hackney

Everyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in targeted areas within Shoreditch and Dalston should take a COVID-19 PCR test.

Working in partnership with the local authority, NHS Test and Trace is providing additional testing and genomic sequencing in targeted areas of Hackney. It follows the identification of confirmed cases of the variant first identified in India (B.1.617.2) and the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351).

The confirmed cases have self-isolated and their contacts are being identified.

Everyone who lives or works in the targeted areas is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern ( VOC ). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify VOC cases and their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone so you can be tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit the Hackney Council website for more information.

People in this area should continue using twice-weekly rapid testing alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.