Surge testing to be deployed in Cheshire West

NHS Test and Trace – in partnership with the local authority – has deployed additional testing and genomic sequencing in Northwich and Winsford in Cheshire West.

Surge testing commenced yesterday (Thursday 10 June) in Cheshire West, following the identification of a small number of confirmed cases of the Delta (B1.617.2) variant. All the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

Everyone in Cheshire West, who lives or works in these areas is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern ( VOC ). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results are sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases with a VOC and then prevent their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone. You can then go to a testing site or have a kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit the Cheshire West and Chester Council website for more information.