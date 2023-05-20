Supply update: Hormone Replacement Therapy medication Utrogestan®

Decisive action will ensure women have continued access to Utrogestan® 100mg capsules

New Serious Shortage Protocol (SSP) will limit amount a pharmacist can dispense to no more than two months’ supply

Update issued to pharmacists to ensure uninterrupted supply of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medication

A Serious Shortage Protocol (SSP) has been issued across the United Kingdom for Utrogestan® 100mg capsules today. This will allow pharmacists to dispense a maximum of two months’ supply per prescription to help ensure continued access for women who use this popular medicine to help manage symptoms of the menopause.

Temporarily changing prescriptions of Utrogestan® to a maximum of two months’ supply will ensure more women can continue to access the medication they need.

Utrogestan®, a type of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) used to treat menopausal symptoms, is expected to be in intermittent supply until late 2023. Deliveries are frequently being made by the manufacturer, Besins, but it has struggled to meet rising demand. The manufacturer is taking steps to increase supply, but in the meantime the SSP will support access to available stock.

The department continues to monitor the HRT supply position very closely and work together with industry, the NHS and other key partners to help ensure the continuity of supply of HRT medicines across the UK for everyone that needs them.

Minister for the Women’s Health Strategy, Maria Caulfield said:

Today’s decisive action will mean more women will be able to access this medicine, and I want to reassure women that the vast majority of HRT products are in good supply. The overall supply of HRT products has improved considerably over the last year and I am encouraged by how industry is responding to the growth in demand and our continued calls for action to boost supply to meet it. We continue working to help ensure continuity of supply – which is a key part of increasing support for menopausal and pre-menopausal women and improving their quality of life.

Serious Shortage Protocols are a standard procedure, used frequently to manage temporary and potential medicine supply issues. They are a way to help ensure patients have access to safe and effective medicines, while saving time for patients, pharmacists and prescribers by allowing prescriptions to be issued without authorisation from the prescriber.

The government continues to take action to ensure women have access to vital menopause medication, including: