Medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK
Sets out medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK because they are needed for UK patients.
This document lists the medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK. The list is updated regularly.
The government has produced guidance on parallel export and hoarding of restricted medicines.
It has also written a letter to holders of a wholesale dealer license about the restrictions on parallel exports.
Parallel export of a medicine on the list is considered a breach of regulation 43(2) of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 and a contravention of the wholesale dealer licence and may lead to regulatory action by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which could include immediate suspension of the wholesale dealer licence.
Last updated 18 December 2019
- Alogliptin has been removed from the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK.
- Two medicines have been added to the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK: colestyramine sachets and fluticasone propionate nasules.
- One medicine has been added to the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK: hepatitis A and B vaccine. The date of restriction is 00:00am at the start of 14 November 2019.
- Four medicines have been added to the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK: alogliptin/metformin; pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine; measles, mumps and rubella vaccine; and misoprostol. The date of restriction is 00:00am at the start of 6 November 2019.
- Four medicines have been added to the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK: alprostadil, beclometasone dipropionate, noresthisterone and ranitidine. The date of restriction is 00:00am at the start of 18 October 2019.
- The 'Date of publication' column has been removed from the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK. This is to avoid confusion with the 'Date of restriction' column.
- A link to guidance on 'Parallel export and hoarding of restricted medicines' has been added to the details text.
- Added link to letter to holders of a wholesale dealer licence.
- First published.