This document lists the medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK. The list is updated regularly.

The government has produced guidance on parallel export and hoarding of restricted medicines.

It has also written a letter to holders of a wholesale dealer license about the restrictions on parallel exports.

Parallel export of a medicine on the list is considered a breach of regulation 43(2) of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 and a contravention of the wholesale dealer licence and may lead to regulatory action by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which could include immediate suspension of the wholesale dealer licence.