SteriFeed colostrum collector not to be used to directly feed babies due to choking risk, MHRA advises

The SteriFeed colostrum (first milk) collection device should not be used to directly feed babies due to the serious risk of choking if the cap is not removed, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has warned parents today. The UK regulator urges parents to talk to their healthcare professional for advice on how to feed harvested colostrum to their baby safely.

This follows six reported incidents in which the cap of the SteriFeed device became lodged in the back of a baby’s mouth when it was not removed before being used to feed the infant directly. No fatalities have been reported, however one infant required emergency surgery.

The device is intended to be used to collect and store colostrum only. It is not intended to be used for feeding but the MHRA is aware that it has sometimes been used in this way.

The issue has been identified with the SteriFeed Colostrum Collector, manufactured by Medicare Colgate, which is used in antenatal colostrum collection by both the public and by healthcare professionals.

Colostrum is often collected from 37 weeks. It is a highly nutritious milk produced to kickstart a newborn baby’s gut and boost immunity. Colostrum can be frozen and later fed to a baby when required.

The kits are available to buy online for use at home and are provided by some local trusts in supply kits for colostrum collection.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said:

Patient safety is our top priority. We strongly advise anyone using the SteriFeed Colostrum Collector to contact their healthcare provider for advice on how to collect colostrum and feed an infant safely. This device is not intended to be used to directly feed your baby due to the risk of choking if the cap is not removed. Seek medical attention immediately if your child or a child in your care ingests an object and please report any incidences involving these devices to our Yellow Card scheme.

The MHRA has issued the following advice to the public: