Statement following the meeting between Lord Frost and Vice President Šefčovič: 16 April 2021

Lord Frost, Minister of State in the Cabinet Office, met Commission Vice President Šefčovič yesterday evening in Brussels.

They reviewed the situation as regards the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in a constructive atmosphere.

Lord Frost said that the intensive discussions between the Co-Chairs of the Specialised Committee on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland in recent weeks had begun to clarify the outstanding issues, and some positive momentum had been established. But a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue to discuss them. He agreed there should be intensified contacts at all levels in the coming weeks.

Lord Frost repeated the UK’s commitment to working through the joint bodies provided for by the Withdrawal Agreement. He underlined that any solutions had to be consistent with the overriding commitment to respecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to ensuring minimum disruption of everyday lives in Northern Ireland.

Finally, Lord Frost and Vice President Šefčovič agreed to further engagement with business groups, civil society and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland shortly.