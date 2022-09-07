Sir Tim Barrow appointed as National Security Adviser

He will succeed Sir Stephen Lovegrove who will become the Prime Minister’s Defence Industrial Adviser. In his new role, Stephen Lovegrove will focus on a number of vital national and international defence programmes until the end of this year.

Tim Barrow is currently the Second Permanent Secretary and Political Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). He has extensive experience across a range of foreign and national security policy issues, including having served as Ambassador in Kyiv, Moscow, and to the European Union. As Political Director in the FCDO, he has worked on the biggest foreign policy issues facing the country, including playing a leading role in the UK’s diplomatic response to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said:

Sir Tim Barrow brings with him a huge wealth of experience safeguarding the interests and security of the British people around the world. This includes working on the UK’s response to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. I would also like to thank Sir Stephen Lovegrove for his distinguished service as National Security Adviser. I am pleased he will continue to promote our thriving nuclear defence industry, working with key international partners to keep our people safe every day.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said:

I would like to thank Stephen for his remarkable leadership over the last year and a half as National Security Adviser. Stephen has led our national security response during a hugely significant period, encompassing the agreement of the AUKUS pact, the UK’s Presidency of the G7, the UK’s leading role in the response to the invasion of Ukraine and the drawdown from Afghanistan. Stephen personally has played a vital role in this and I am delighted that he will continue to provide essential support to the Prime Minister and government in his role advising on projects of critical national importance. I warmly welcome Tim to the role of National Security Adviser. Tim is very highly regarded across government and internationally and is ideally qualified to take up this particularly important role. We all look forward to working very closely with Tim in his new role.

Tim Barrow said:

It is an honour to have been appointed National Security Adviser. I look forward to working with the Prime Minister, the cabinet and colleagues from across Government to deliver the Prime Minister’s foreign policy and national security priorities. I am grateful to Stephen for his leadership over the last 18 months and particularly for his work to ensure that the UK has the partnerships and capabilities it needs for the future. I look forward to strengthening these partnerships in the UK and overseas to deliver the UK’s national security interests.

Stephen Lovegrove said:

It has been the greatest privilege to serve as the UK’s National Security Adviser, and to have led the women and men of Britain’s incredible national security community. It has been an extraordinary period, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, from the global leadership we have shown in supporting Ukraine to the hugely significant AUKUS partnership, which I look forward to continuing to support. I know Tim will provide the leadership we need in this vital, often unsung, work and I wish him every success in his new role.

